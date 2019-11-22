FASTag At Axis Bank - X Things You Should Know

Home Business

One of the hassles of driving on Indian roads and highways is the long wait at toll plazas. It is time-consuming and tiring to wait in queues. Ever wanted a magic wand that will help you vanish long booth queues into thin air while you are on a highway? Well, it looks like the Government of India has been listening! They have come up with a magic wand named FASTag!

FASTag is a government initiative to tackle problems arising due to time-taking payments at toll plazas. It is an electronic toll collection system which is operated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of our country. It is easy to use and offers several benefits, such as the convenience of cashless payment and better fuel efficiency. You would not have to stop at every toll plaza on your way if you use FASTag. From 1st December 2019, onwards, FASTag will become mandatory for all vehicles. 

However, there are many things that you should know regarding FASTags before you purchase one for your car. One of which is that you can only buy FASTag from NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection) member banks. Axis bank is one of the many member banks from where you can purchase FASTags. It’s easy to recharge your FASTags through these banks too. Here’s a list of things that you should know and do before purchasing FASTags:

Which Documents Do You Require At The Time of a FASTag Account Creation?

You can buy FASTags for your vehicle from a member bank, only after you submit the following documents:

  • Registration Certificate of vehicle
  • Driver’s license
  • Photo of the vehicle owner
  • PAN Card
  • Email id of the vehicle owner
  • Aadhar card (with address)
  • Last insurance copy of the vehicle
  • Mobile number of the vehicle owner

Only after the verification of the documents,  your FASTag is issued. You have to give originals of these documents to purchase a Fastag. A FASTag account is created after providing the documents mentioned above. The issuer agency, after reviewing your documents, will fix FASTag on the windshield of your vehicle.

What Is The Recharge Process For FASTag?

Now that you know how to create The FASTag account, its time for you to know how to recharge your FASTag account.  FASTag recharge is not a complicated process. Your account can be recharged online using a credit card, debit card, RTGS, NEFT, or through Netbanking. Also, you can enjoy 2.5% cash back on every transaction happen on the National highway toll plazas.

Many member banks also provide the facility of online FASTag recharge. For instance, Axis bank’s FASTag recharge provides you with wallet id and IFSC code, from which you can recharge your account. AXIS bank’s FASTag recharge also keeps you updated with SMS alerts so that you keep track of your transactions.

However, if you are not able to maintain sufficient balance, your FASTag will get blacklisted at the toll plaza, and you will have to pay toll through cash.

Are Their Any Applicable Charges?

Charges on FASTags will depend on the class of tag. Tax (GST) will also be applicable as required. Your issuer agency will levy a one-time tag joining fee of about Rs 200 (for cars, jeeps, vans) or Rs 500 (for tractors and trucks). A refundable deposit depends on the type of vehicle you own which is to be paid to the issuer agency at the time of the issuing of FASTag. This deposit amount is refundable in case you want to close the FASTag account.

FASTags - Ride Safe, Ride Hassle-Free

FASTag is the perfect way for you to enjoy a hassle-free trip when passing through highways. FASTag is operational at around 500 toll plazas across state and national highways. Soon, more toll plazas will be brought under the FASTag program. Take the help of the things mentioned above and educate yourself regarding everything there is, from documents to FASTag recharge.

Enjoy your road trip, and worry less about the long queues at tolls.

