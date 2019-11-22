Home Business

Food regulator FSSAI slaps notice on McDonald's for disparaging advertisement

A full page advertisement by McDonald's in newspapers had said, 'Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love'

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:42 PM

A McDonalds outlet in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a show-cause notice on McDonald's for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food.

FSSAI slapped a show-cause notice on Hard Castle and Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd - the franchise that operates McDonald's fast-food chain in India, seeking a response on why action should not be initiated against them, a statement by the regulator said.

McDonald's had over the last weekend carried advertisements in newspapers seeking to get traffic at its outlets by allegedly disparaging home-cooked food and healthy vegetables.

A full page advertisement by McDonald's in newspapers had said, "Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love".

"FSSAI has noted with concern incidence of irresponsible advertising by some food companies to promote sales of their own foods often considered unhealthy as a substitute for healthy foods," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.

Comments

