Home Business

Gold prices tumbled Rs 102 to Rs 38,856 per 10 gram on low demand

In-line with weakness in gold, silver prices also dropped Rs 815 to Rs 44,949 per kg from Rs 45,764 per kg on Thursday.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Jewellery, silver

For representational purpose. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday tumbled Rs 102 to Rs 38,856 per 10 gram in the national capital on subdued demand.

Gold for 24 karat had closed at Rs 38,958 per 10 gram in the previous trade, according to HDFC Securities.

In-line with weakness in gold, silver prices also dropped Rs 815 to Rs 44,949 per kg from Rs 45,764 per kg on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rupee on Friday appreciated by 6 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar in opening trade. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with marginal gains.

Gold was quoting slightly higher at USD 1,467 per ounce and prices of silver at USD 17.15 an ounce.

"Gold prices traded steady at USD 1,467 per ounce on Friday after witnessing selling on Thursday evening session," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

According to Hareesh V, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, "Uncertainty over US" China trade deal has been the main driver of gold prices recently".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold prices Silver Silver prices
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp