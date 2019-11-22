Home Business

Infosys troubles: Mohandas Pai says company should stop resorting to rhetoric like invoking God

Even Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi was not very enthused with Nilekani's statement on November 8, saying only god or Nilekani himself can comment on the same.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Companies need to be forthcoming on allaying specific concerns after whistleblower allegations and not resort to "rhetoric" like invoking god to defend, former Infosysian TV Mohandas Pai said on Thursday.

The comments come in the wake of the scrutiny at Infosys following yet another whistleblower allegation on the veracity of the accounts, and chairman Nandan Nilekani's assertions that even god cannot change the accounts at Infy.

Even Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi was not very enthused with Nilekani's statement on November 8, saying only god or Nilekani himself can comment on the same.

"Ask him or ask god. Investors can draw their own conclusions. Whatever we have to do, we are doing," Tyagi told reporters a day after Nilekani vouched the veracity of the numbers at an investor concall.

"These are all rhetorical statements like trusting god, Pai, who was a chief financial officer at Infy, told PTI on the sidelines of an event organised by a former Sebi chairman M Damodaran.

"You can't make it a bland statement on 'we have done this and we are following that process' because people are concerned over the concerns," Pai said, adding the specific concerns needs to be allayed.

He said the board has to decide on the "materiality" of a particular complaint and decide whether to disclose the same or not.

It should also be aware of the power of social media, and arm itself with concrete data to address the concerns, and communicate the same to stakeholders, he said.

Matters like sexual harassment, conduct of the chief executive or related-party transactions have to be addressed with utmost urgency, he said, and pointed out that since whistleblowers fill the information asymmetry, they are an important aspect of corporate governance.

Earlier this month, an unidentified whistleblower had alleged that Infy chief executive Salil Parekh and chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy were fudging numbers to show better revenue and margins.

Pai also supported Sebi's call on segregating the posts of chairmen and MDs of listed companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohandas Pai Nandan Nilekani Infosys
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp