Home Business

Maruti Suzuki sells 6.5 lakh units of Baleno in four years

Baleno was launched in October 2015 and competes with the likes of Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

By Express News Service

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Thursday that it has dispatched over 6.5 lakh units of premium hatchback Baleno in a span of four years.

Baleno was launched in October 2015 and competes with the likes of Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

One of the best-selling cars in its class, Baleno also helped the company to tap young buyers and establish its premium retail chain Nexa.

“Baleno since inception has been a leader. Retailed from our premium channel Nexa, Baleno attracted new set of customers to Maruti Suzuki family,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL).

“Customer’s expectations and desires along with periodic technological upgrades has kept Baleno ahead of the curve,” he said. Maruti Suzuki had introduced the Baleno facelift in January 2019 and later become the country’s first BSVI compliant premium hatchback.

Baleno had breached the five lakh sales milestone in India in 38 months. Till last year, Baleno commanded an average of about 18,000 to 19,000 units a month, without any update.

However, the auto sector prolongs slowdown and a shift in buyers’ preference towards compact SUVs has impacted Baleno, most of the MSIL’s cars, and monthly figures in recent months.

In July, August and September, Baleno sales hovered between 10,500-11,500 unit mark. Demand for Baleno again rose in the festive month of October with sales crossing 16,000 mark after five months.

At present, Baleno comes in three engine options — 1.2-litre VVT petrol BS-VI (83 hp and 113 Nm), 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol BS-VI (90 hp and 113 Nm) and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel (75 hp and 190 Nm). All the motors come with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Baleno 1.2-litre VVT petrol is also offered with an automatic CVT.

There is also a Baleno RS variant with 1.0-litre Boosterjet DITC petrol mill that churns out 102 hp and 150 Nm of torque.

Price of the RS variant was recently cut by Rs 1 lakh. Baleno is priced between Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki baleno Shashank Srivastava
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp