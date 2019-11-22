Oil companies warn of fake websites offering LPG distributorships

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have warned people not to fall in the trap of fake websites created by bogus agencies to fraudulently offer LPG distributorships and retail outlet dealerships and earn money in the process.

In a statement, officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd said the appointment of LPG distributors and retail outlet dealers is carried out across the country through a well-established selection procedure comprising of detailed advertisement published in leading newspapers, hosting of the matter on original website of OMCs and conducting draw of lots from amongst applicants.