Home Business

Rich should contribute to society: Wipro chairman Azim Premji

The business tycoon said that those who were privileged to have wealth had a duty towards society.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Business tycoon and chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji on Thursday stressed that the wealthy people in the country should contribute a substantial amount of their earnings for the public good.

While delivering the Anantharamakrishnan memorial lecture here, Premji said that when there was so much in the family and people were ultimately wealthy, it was their duty to contribute a major chunk of their wealth for the betterment of society. 

He said that those who were privileged to have wealth had a duty towards society. “It is very, very important. The wealthy should use a substantial amount of their earnings for public good”, said Premji.

Premji was awarded the prestigious MMA Amalgamations Business Leadership award, 2019.

On the occasion, he said that in the last year he had been more into philanthropy and he had realised how complex it was and, in fact, more difficult than running a business.

In social work, issues are much more subtle and convictions are much more difficult to drive home,” said the IT czar.

He said that success in business had taught him many things, but he still needed to do a lot more on social issues. “We are learning every day and we will continue to serve society.”

On the occasion, he also spoke about the influence of Mahatma Gandhi and his mother on his life and how they had inspired him to work for social causes. 

Premji was presented the award by A Krishnamoorthy, chairman of the Amalgamations Group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azim Premji Wipro chairman Azim Premji philanthropy
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp