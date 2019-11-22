Rich should contribute to society: Wipro chairman Azim Premji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Business tycoon and chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji on Thursday stressed that the wealthy people in the country should contribute a substantial amount of their earnings for the public good.

While delivering the Anantharamakrishnan memorial lecture here, Premji said that when there was so much in the family and people were ultimately wealthy, it was their duty to contribute a major chunk of their wealth for the betterment of society.

He said that those who were privileged to have wealth had a duty towards society. “It is very, very important. The wealthy should use a substantial amount of their earnings for public good”, said Premji.

Premji was awarded the prestigious MMA Amalgamations Business Leadership award, 2019.

On the occasion, he said that in the last year he had been more into philanthropy and he had realised how complex it was and, in fact, more difficult than running a business.

In social work, issues are much more subtle and convictions are much more difficult to drive home,” said the IT czar.

He said that success in business had taught him many things, but he still needed to do a lot more on social issues. “We are learning every day and we will continue to serve society.”

On the occasion, he also spoke about the influence of Mahatma Gandhi and his mother on his life and how they had inspired him to work for social causes.

Premji was presented the award by A Krishnamoorthy, chairman of the Amalgamations Group.