Home Business

Telcos knock on SC’s door for relief, file review petition on AGR verdict

The telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid license fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charge.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone, Airtel

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel on Friday filed separate applications before the Supreme Court seeking a review of its October 24 verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

The apex court had ruled last month that AGR should include non-telecom receipts too and directed 16 telcos to pay pending licence fee dues worth Rs 92,640 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) within three months.

ALSO READ: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?

Among the reliefs sought by the companies in their review petitions is a prayer to waive off the penalties and interest on pending dues, sources say. Of the Rs 92,640 crore due, only Rs 23,189 crore is the
principal amount, while penalties and interest calculated over the duration of the 14-year long litigation comprise the rest. Airtel and VIL did not comment on the development.

Under the current taxation regime, telcos are mandated to pay the government licence fees (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC) calculated as a percentage of AGR. DoT estimates show telcos will need
to pay another Rs 55,055 crore toward pending SUC dues, bringing the total liability to over Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

ALSO READ: From bad to worse? Analysts fear Vodafone-Idea's dues to government could rise steeply

Most of the telcos on the list are either defunct or non-operational, but the verdict had resulted in an immediate cash-flow crisis for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. While Bharti Airtel faces a total combined liability of Rs 35,586 crore towards LF and SUC dues, VIL is staring at a whopping Rs 53,038 crore cash outgo.

Providing for these liabilities (albeit partially) had seen both firms post their highest ever losses during the second quarter, with VIL’s Rs 50,922 crore net loss the largest recorded by an Indian company in history.

The two had consequently sought urgent relief from the government, red-flagging uncertainty over their ability to continue as going concerns.

ALSO READ: Will Modi government save Vodafone and Airtel or let them go belly up?
ecember 1

The Union Cabinet reeled out a Rs 42,000-odd crore lifeline on Wednesday, approving the deferment of spectrum auction installments for financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22. But, the same day saw telecom
Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reveal in Parliament that the Centre was not considering any relaxation in the AGR issue.

Analysts note that while the spectrum payments moratorium would relieve the financial burden on the companies partially, they were unlikely to offset the impact from the AGR bill. Especially in the
case of a struggling VIL.

“Even with the price hike in December, Vodafone Idea will need support,” Jefferies analysts said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court AGR Bharti Airtel Vodafone
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Noor Baksh, an 81-year-old travelling Bangladeshi cricket fan
Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp