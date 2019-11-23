Home Business

Bhushan Power & Steel's ex-chairman Sanjay Singal sent to ED custody in bank fraud case

Special CBI Judge Illa Rawat allowed him to take his spectacles, prescribed medicines, and mattress for the remand period.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bhushan Power

Former chairman of Bhushan Power & Steel Sanjay Singal. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Special court on Saturday sent Sanjay Singal, former chief managing director (CMD) of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited, to seven-days in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand, in connection with bank loan fraud case.

"I am not allowing the food application as I am sure that they will take good care of it," the court ordered.

The ED had arrested Singal under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act on Friday. He was produced before the court today.

During the course of proceedings, advocates Nitesh Rana and AR Aditya, representing the ED, told the court that the accused did not cooperate with the agency during questioning. They said that Singal was evasive and gave misleading replies to their questions.

Advocates representing Singal, advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, Ranjana Roy, and Arshdeep Singh, strongly opposed the contentions made by the probe agency and said that the grounds cited by it to seek his custody were "factually incorrect".

The ED had recently attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL).

"BPSL had used various modus operandi to siphon funds obtained as loans from various banks/financial institutions," the ED said in an official statement.

