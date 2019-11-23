BSNL vendors seek DoT help over dues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of vendors of state-run telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) met the telecom secretary on Friday, seeking the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) intervention to release nearly Rs 1,600 crore worth outstanding dues owed by the PSU.

These dues pertain to the Bharat Net 2 project, the firms said.

ALSO READ | BSNL 'number portability' positive so far in FY20; more users joining network than leaving: Prasad

Those firms include Sterlite, Tejas, Paramount Wires and Cables Ltd, Aksh Optifibre and Finolex, with the representatives who met DoT officials stating that they were troubled by the non-payment of their dues.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Managing Director of Paramount Communications, said the dues were towards the supply of cable, electronics and pipes, and were linked to the Bharat Net II project.