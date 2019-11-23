Home Business

Care downgrades rating on Vodafone Idea's long-term bank facilities, NCDs

In a separate filing the company informed that Crisil has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crores of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL).

Published: 23rd November 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone logo used for representation

Vodafone logo used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea on Friday said Care Ratings has downgraded the rating on its long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures citing erosion in the firm's overall risk profile following the SC ruling on AGR dues, as also significant losses in September quarter.

"...the downgrade is on account of significant erosion in the overall risk profile of the company while taking into cognizance of the financial impact of unfavourable ruling of Supreme Court...," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also takes into account "significant losses in Q2FY20 due to provision related to AGR dues, recognition of deferred assets and provision for additional depreciation/impairment of assets and consequently resulting in the significant deterioration in the tangible net worth and overall debt protection metrics", the filing said.

ALSO READ: Telcos knock on SC’s door for relief, file review petition on AGR verdict

The credit rating has been revised to BBB- from A- on long term bank facilities and to BBB- from A- in case of non-convertible debentures, the filing added.

"It is hereby informed that Care Ratings (CARE), has downgraded its rating on Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures as per the rating rationale uploaded on its website today," the filing said.

In a separate filing the company informed that Crisil has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crores of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL).

"...the downgrade is on account of substantial impact on the financial risk profile on account of the potential payout against the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related disputed liability and continued weak operating performance," the company said.

Accordingly, the rating has been revised to BBB- from BBB+ on non-convertible debentures, it added.

The Supreme Court has upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fees to the exchequer.

Earlier this week, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues, following the judgement.

In the case of Vodafone Idea, the liabilities stand at a cumulative Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum usage charges dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee.

The government earlier this week doled out a Rs 42,000 crore relief to debt-laden telecom companies after it agreed not to take any payments for spectrum they use for the next two years, although it did not offer any relief on AGR dues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Care Ratings Vodafone credit rating Vodafone rating Care Ratings Vodafone Vodafone non convertible debentures
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp