Centre’s GST dues may pile up amid weak collections

NEW DELHI: With GST collection remaining almost stagnant in the last one year, the Centre is finding it tough to pay about Rs 35,000 crore in GST compensation to states, and revenue officials feel that if collections remain subdued, this may spill over to other quarters.

“The Centre is committed to pay compensation to states. However, with poor GST collection, this is becoming difficult and unviable. If the GST collection is not improving, the coming months will be more difficult for both, the Centre and states,” said a senior finance ministry official, accepting that it was becoming challenging for the states.

Meanwhile, the states claim that this is putting a lot of strain on their finances and forcing them to put their projects on hold.

The matter was highlighted after West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra first flagged that dues owed to the states and three Union Territories with Legislative Assemblies totalled about Rs 40,000 crore.

The GST Act says that states and UTs with Assemblies are guaranteed compensation if the GST revenue growth is less than 14 per cent.

The amount is paid bi-monthly. This year, states and three UTs were paid Rs 28,000 crore for the June-July period.

However, there was no payment for August-September, which was due in October.

“The Finance Commission has already expressed their reservation. Going by the Centre’s own estimate, the total amount required to be paid to states for the remaining period would be Rs 84,000 crore. This can be extremely difficult for the Centre to pay.

There is a fear of overdraft, which will further escalate the problem. The Centre and states have to find a common ground,” a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission said.

Mitra, who held a press conference over the pending GST payments, said that “this is violation of federalism”, and has urged the states to write to the Union finance minister demanding an urgent meeting of the GST Council.

On Wednesday, five opposition-ruled states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal — in a statement expressed concern over the delay in payment of compensation.

West Bengal has dues of Rs 1,500 crore, Kerala has compensation of Rs 1,600 crore, Delhi has pending compensation of Rs 2,355 crore, Punjab has GST dues of Rs 2,100 crore and Rajasthan has compensation due of Rs 4,172 crore.