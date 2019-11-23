Home Business

Co-founded by Indians, US RPA firm raises USD 290 million

RPA technology refers to the use of bots to automate business processes that are currently managed manually by humans. 

California-based Automation Anywhere said on Friday that it has raised $290 million in Series B funding, led by Salesforce Ventures with additional funding from investors, including Softbank Investment Advisers and Goldman Sachs. 

The company, a provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) was co-founded by four Indians, and with the latest round of funding its valuation has reached to $6.8 billion. 

The company will use the fresh fund to accelerate its vision to empower customers to automate end-to-end business processes – bridging the gap between the front and back office with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered intelligent automation platform.

