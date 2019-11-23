Co-founded by Indians, US RPA firm raises USD 290 million

By Express News Service

California-based Automation Anywhere said on Friday that it has raised $290 million in Series B funding, led by Salesforce Ventures with additional funding from investors, including Softbank Investment Advisers and Goldman Sachs.

The company, a provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) was co-founded by four Indians, and with the latest round of funding its valuation has reached to $6.8 billion.

RPA technology refers to the use of bots to automate business processes that are currently managed manually by humans.

The company will use the fresh fund to accelerate its vision to empower customers to automate end-to-end business processes – bridging the gap between the front and back office with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered intelligent automation platform.