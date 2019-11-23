Home Business

Lawyers can explore all aspects of case lifecycle through LegalKart app

The aim is to help them assign tasks, synchronize calendars, provide advanced features like financial, client, and team management and also document sharing. 

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

To make lawyers more efficient and updated, a Gurugram based start-up has launched LegalKart, India’s first practice management app for legal professionals. By using cloud computing technology, lawyers can build, manage and grow their legal practice and automate all their manual processes to be more efficient at work. 

The aim is to help them assign tasks, synchronize calendars, provide advanced features like financial, client, and team management and also document sharing. 

According to the Bar Council of India, there are more than 20 lakh registered lawyers in the country. So far, 3,000  lawyers have enrolled themselves with the app.

By using this app, a lawyer can explore all aspects of a case lifecycle right from filing, monitoring, documentation, client invoices, and real-time case updates. The app will assist in ushering in a transition from traditional to digital lawyers. 

Moreover, with this app, lawyers can share real-time updates with clients, chat with their peer group and connect with legal professionals across the country. 

Explaining the idea behind launching it, LegalKart founder and CEO Arvind Singhatiya said, “I always wanted to do something, which is more organised for lawyers and it is then when the idea of coming out with this app stepped in. Usage of this app will make lawyers more technology-friendly and make their work easy and simpler.”

LegalKart aims to enhance transparency throughout the case lifecycle for corporate and business-related legal matters.

To increase the adoption of technology at every level of legal practice, this app is designed in English and Hindi languages.

The free to use app is available on android and IOS platforms, with an optional empanelment feature where professionals can become LegalKart’s panel lawyers by enrolling from various plans starting from Rs 1,499 for one year.

LegalKart app sports an easy to use desktop dashboard and mobile app for micro, small and medium enterprises, start-ups, and corporates and is helping them in cutting their legal costs by 25 per cent and bringing about 100 per cent transparency on all legal transactions.

