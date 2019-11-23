Home Business

Tata Motors, Yes Bank to be dropped from BSE Senesex

The exercise involves re-evaluation of the constituents of a particular index. It incorporates addition and removal of stocks from the index and their re-ranking based on the current market situation.

Published: 23rd November 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 12:36 AM

BSE, Stocks, Sensex

Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Automobile giant Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR along with lender Yes Bank and natural resources major Vedanta will be dropped from the 30-scrip sensitive S&P BSE Sensex from December 23, 2019.

According to Asia Index, which is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE, listed companies like Titan, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India will enter the barometer as part of the reconstitution exercise.

The S&P BSE Sensex is India's bellwether index. It is designed to measure the performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors of the Indian economy that are listed with BSE.

TAGS
Sensex Tata Motors Yes Bank
