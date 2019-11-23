Home Business

This Bengaluru girl is face of edtech start-up KidsChaupal

The start-up claims to provide a support system for kids, teachers, coaches and parents to guide and choose the right career for them. 

Devendra Jaiswal, Ashish Srivastava, Tisya Singh and Rashmi Singh

(from L-R) Devendra Jaiswal, Ashish Srivastava, Tisya Singh and Rashmi Singh

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Bisya Singh, a 14-year-old Bengaluru girl is the face of an edtech start-up, KidsChaupal, an online platform that helps students choose their careers by understanding their psychology through its tech interface.

KidsChaupal, launched in Bengaluru is founded by ex-investment banker Devendra Jaiswal, software and finance entrepreneur Ashish Srivastava and mompreneur Rashmi Singh.

KidsChaupal is backed by technocrats from Silicon Valley, the US.

Tisya Singh, a student of DPS, Bengaluru (east), is not only good in academics but has also carved a niche for herself in the field of sports, poetry, painting, sketching, and dance.

She has also represented Karnataka in the 7th India National Kuo Shu (Kung Fu) championship in 2018.

“It is my privilege to be associated with KidsChaupal as its brand ambassador. Through this association, I will do my part in making people believe, especially my fellow mates to route the career path keeping in mind the hobbies you love getting indulged in, but also have focus on studies as well,” she said. 

KidsChaupal also launched a mobile app that has three kinds of interfaces for the parents, teachers and students, respectively that aim at making the user understand the activities from different perspectives.

The app aims to connect students with the subject experts for the former’s correct learning and training. 

“We are elated to start a venture that would be responsible for the holistic development of the child. We have an edified team of adolescent development maestros, entrepreneurs, educators, parents and technologists who have a deep understanding of a child’s psychology and work accordingly. We aim to strengthen the relationship between parents and children to unleash the potential of the latter,” said Devendra Jaiswal, co-founder of KidsChaupal. 

“We believe that kids these days have more potential than what actually meets the eye. We felt the need for a podium to help children to discover their abilities, confidently socialise and boost their rational thinking. With KidsChaupal, the relationship between the parent and their child flourishes with better understanding,” he said.  

It recently conducted a workshop on film-making and would also hold summer carnivals. They have also partnered with various governments for special student sessions.

