This start-up offers workplace communication

Flock founded by serial tech entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia in 2014 offers workplace communication and collaboration suite comprising messenger, e-mail, calendar, and contacts manager besides modules that help teams manage people and processes better.

Flock’s platform also allows users to integrate frequently used external apps and even build custom app, bots, and integration to automate workflow.

The tools streamline communication and offer centralised access to services used at a workplace.

The platform provides a secure place for teams to collaborate regardless of the locations they are in.

For instance, its productivity software for enterprises offers two products — messenger and video calling — besides business e-mail and calendar where users can either create a public channel that’s open to all to communicate or start a private channel, where users join by invite.

The team collaboration market is pegged at $49.51 billion by 2021, and the firm is targeting to grow by 200 per cent YoY.

Over the last one year, its daily active users rose by 64 per cent, weekly active users grew by 58 per cent and weekly active teams increase by over 28 per cent.

However, the market isn’t without challenges.

One of the key growth hurdles includes lack of awareness among Indian users about enterprise messaging platforms as against other advanced markets.

“People are still unaware about the need for secure messaging platforms and even if there’s an adoption among customers, another challenge is their hesitancy towards paying for it. We realise that it is our responsibility to build that awareness by approaching CIOs and CTOs with the hope that Indian markets will catch onto the trend,” Bhavin said.

It is focusing on the US market, where there’s the adoption of enterprise messaging platforms are high, thanks to products like Slack.

“But the hurdle we face is the market penetration that Slack enjoys as they have the first mover advantage, so we are constantly trying to compete with them on their territory. We are hopeful that will not be a winner take all market and there will multiple players trying this market out,” he said.

Recently, it also launched an e-mail and calendar for businesses to support internal conversations with clutter-free app interfaces.

While e-mail has features like conversation threads, desktop app, integrated video and others, calendar supports meeting reminders, shared calendars, multiple calendars and meeting scheduler.

Back home, Flock is used by organizations including major brands like Tata AIA, and ITC Hotels.