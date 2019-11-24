Another cheap fitness band from Xiaomi stable in India

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading smartphone brand Xiaomi recently launched a new fitness band, Mi Band 3i, in India. The Chinese tech giant said the “Mi Smart Band 3i is a device made specifically for Indian consumers”.One of the biggest USPs is the enhanced battery life. The capacity is bumped up from 70mAh to 110mAh for up to 20 days of usage.

It features a slew of upgrades over its predecessor, Mi Band HRX. The display size goes up from a 1.2cm unit to a 1.9 cm one, with AMOLED technology and touch support.

Besides tracking steps and calories, Mi Smart Band 3i allows notifications to be viewed directly on the band. However, it does not come with a heart-rate monitoring feature.

The device has "Find Device" option which enables detection of a paired smartphone directly from the band. Mi Smart Band 3i is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 m in depth for 10 minutes), making it safe to be used while swimming and in showers. Priced at Rs 1,299, Mi Smart Band 3i is listed on Mi.com. The Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,799 on Mi.com, while Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299.