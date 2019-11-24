Home Business

Sebi order on Karvy Stock Broking may put banks under probe

The recent SEBI order on Karvy Stock Broking Ltd citing misuse of clients’ funds may take a fresh twist, and put banks under scrutiny.

Published: 24th November 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi

Sebi

By Sunitha Natti 
Express News Service

The recent Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order on Karvy Stock Broking Ltd citing misuse of clients’ funds may take a fresh twist, and put banks under scrutiny.

Karvy pledging client shares to raise money could be against the prudential banking norms as lenders aren’t allowed to lend over `20 lakh against shares, sources said. However, if the said shares are packaged under a basket of other collateral including say land or some such security, there won’t be any upper limit to lend. 

“Banks giving loans against shares without verifying the ability of the borrower offering such collateral without sufficient resources raises serious issues. If banks extended loans against security only to realise that the collateral includes only shares, that could be a problem,” a banking industry analyst told this publication. 

Karvy said, “There is no instance where there has been misutilisation of client securities,” it said. The firm said it will provide a detailed explanation and clarifications to SEBI as required. It added that as per prior SEBI directives, it used to pledge shares as was the standard practice across broking houses. “...But following the issuance of fresh directives in 2018-2019, we have commenced the process of reducing the quantum,” Karvy noted. 

On Friday, SEBI issued an interim ex parte order against Karvy restricting it from opening new trading accounts. According to the Sebi order, Karvy raised money pledging clients’ shares and transferred it to its own account. A total of Rs 1,096 crore was transferred by Karvy to its group company, Karvy Realty Pvt Ltd. Just last week, several investors complained about payout delays and requested the government and SEBI to intervene. 

Coming down heavily, the markets regulator said the unauthorised use of clients’ funds creates a serious doubt over the conduct and integrity of Karvy. It also noted that Karvy sold excess securities worth Rs 485 crore through 9 related clients till May 31, 2019 and transferred excess securities to 6 of these 9 related clients to the tune of Rs 162 crore till May 31, 2019. 

It was observed that securities worth Rs 257.08 crore, pledged on behalf of 4 clients out of the aforesaid 9 clients, were unpledged between June 1, 2019 and August 22, 2019 and securities worth of Rs 217.85 crore was recovered by Karvy from 4 of 9 client accounts. It also purchased securities in 5 out of 9 client accounts amounting to Rs 228.07 crore.

‘Carefully perusing the interim order’

Karvy CMD C Parthasarathy sent a missive to employees denying allegations of a Rs 2,000 crore fraud. “There’s no excess transfer of stocks to any of the clients and any stocks, if erroneously transferred, have already been recovered from the respective clients,” he further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sebi Karvy Stock Broking Ltd Karvy Stock Broking
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp