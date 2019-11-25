Apple supplier Salcomp buys Nokia's defunct facility near Chennai

Sesa sen By

Setting the stage for the revival of what was once the largest mobile manufacturing facility in India, Finland-based component supplier Salcomp has acquired Nokia’s defunct plant for close to $30 million (Rs.215 crore).

Located in the special economic zone in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, the facility will be used by Salcomp to produce components, mostly chargers, for Apple in India and ramp up its exports to the tune of $2billion.

Speaking of the development, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and telecommunications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Monday, said: “Salcomp has reached an agreement to take over the entire facility of Nokia. The facility will be operational from March 2020 where Salcomp will be investing Rs. 2,000 crore over the next five years."

The manufacturing plant, Prasad said, will also attract 10,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs in the coming days and 70 per cent of the products will be exported, mostly to China.

Interestingly, the acquisition of the handset manufacturing plant — producing 100 million handsets a year — coincides with iPhone maker Apple’s strategy to expand production in India for the local and global markets amid the endless trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Apple has already commenced production of its latest offering – the iPhone XR – in India through contract manufacturer Foxconn in Chennai and is investing around $1 billion to expand its business in a move that would boost the Centre’s efforts to bolster manufacturing in the country.

Other major components suppliers are also now shifting their bases in India such as Flex, Sunwoda Electronic and Shenzhen Yuto Packaging Technology, to support the manufacturing from India. Such a move has already begun to see a boost the electronic manufacturing in India, scaling up government’s export revenue while reducing imports. “There was an export worth $200 million in 2017-18, which grew to $1.6 billion in 2018-19 and in the current financial year, it is expected to reach up to $3.2 billion, out of which $1.6 billion is expected to come only from exports of mobile phones,” informed Prasad.

Nokia's facility, which was set up in 2006, was issued a tax demand of Rs 2,500 crore in 2013 - for flouting withholding tax rules - which post-rectification, was lowered to about Rs 1,600 crore. Following this the Finnish company, which sold the mobile handset business to Microsoft in between, suspended operations in November 2014.

However, Microsoft was forced to terminate the mobile purchase agreement owing to the tax dispute and the factory was left idle with no business to do. In April last year, Nokia finally resolved the tax dispute with the government by settling $241.4 million towards the tax claim.