Home Business

Apple supplier Salcomp buys Nokia's defunct facility near Chennai

The manufacturing plant, Prasad said, will also attract 10,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs in the coming days and 70 per cent of the products will be exported, mostly to China.

Published: 25th November 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image Courtesy Twitter @nokianetworks

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Setting the stage for the revival of what was once the largest mobile manufacturing facility in India, Finland-based component supplier Salcomp has acquired Nokia’s defunct plant for close to $30 million (Rs.215 crore).

Located in the special economic zone in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, the facility will be used by Salcomp to produce components, mostly chargers, for Apple in India and ramp up its exports to the tune of $2billion.

Speaking of the development, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and telecommunications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Monday, said: “Salcomp has reached an agreement to take over the entire facility of Nokia. The facility will be operational from March 2020 where Salcomp will be investing Rs. 2,000 crore over the next five years."

The manufacturing plant, Prasad said, will also attract 10,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs in the coming days and 70 per cent of the products will be exported, mostly to China.

Interestingly, the acquisition of the handset manufacturing plant — producing 100 million handsets a year — coincides with iPhone maker Apple’s strategy to expand production in India for the local and global markets amid the endless trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Apple has already commenced production of its latest offering  – the iPhone XR – in India through contract manufacturer Foxconn in Chennai and is investing around $1 billion to expand its business in a move that would boost the Centre’s efforts to bolster manufacturing in the country.

Other major components suppliers are also now shifting their bases in India such as Flex, Sunwoda Electronic and Shenzhen Yuto Packaging Technology, to support the manufacturing from India. Such a move has already begun to see a boost the electronic manufacturing in India, scaling up government’s export revenue while reducing imports. “There was an export worth $200 million in 2017-18, which grew to $1.6 billion in 2018-19 and in the current financial year, it is expected to reach up to $3.2 billion, out of which $1.6 billion is expected to come only from exports of mobile phones,” informed Prasad.

Nokia's facility, which was set up in 2006, was issued a tax demand of Rs 2,500 crore in 2013 - for flouting withholding tax rules - which post-rectification, was lowered to about Rs 1,600 crore. Following this the Finnish company, which sold the mobile handset business to Microsoft in between, suspended operations in November 2014.

However, Microsoft was forced to terminate the mobile purchase agreement owing to the tax dispute and the factory was left idle with no business to do. In April last year, Nokia finally resolved the tax dispute with the government by settling $241.4 million towards the tax claim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple Chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp