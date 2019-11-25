Home Business

DHFL's total Loan Portfolio stands at Rs 95,615 crore: Ministry of Corporate Affairs report

The total loan portfolio includes housing loans of Rs 44,851 crore, non-housing at Rs 13,590 crore, SME loans Rs 4,924 crore under the retail loans.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:09 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Regional Director (Western Region) of Ministry of Corporate Affairs has conducted an Inspection of DHFL and submitted the inspection report to the Finance Ministry and as per that it has a total loan portfolio of Rs 95,615 crore, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The Regional Director (Western Region) has conducted an Inspection of DHFL and submitted the inspection report to the Ministry on 24.10.2019. As per the inspection report, the company has taken several loans as on 31.03.2019, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

It has a total loan portfolio of Rs 95,615 crore which includes housing loans of Rs 44,851 crore, non-housing at Rs 13,590 crore, SME loans Rs 4,924 crore under the retail loans. Under the wholesale loans, housing of residential projects at Rs 15,655 crore, SRA project, 7,021 crore, non-housing at Rs 9,340 crore and commercial at Rs 233 crore.

The ministry has ordered Investigation of DHFL and 5 other companies namely Immediate Real Estate Pvt. Limited, Tenacity Real Estate Pvt. Limited, RKW Developers Pvt. Limited, Darshan Developers Pvt. Limited and RajenSkycrapersPvt. Limited to be conducted by SFIO through an order of November 6, 2019.

"The inspection report submitted by the Regional Director (Western Region) has not gone into the involvement of banks and officials," it said.

TAGS
Ministry of Corporate Affairs DHFL DHFL debt Finance Ministry DHFL crisis
