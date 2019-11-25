Home Business

India Inc's capital expenditure goes down with net profits, debt rises

Data shows that non-financial firms had a 14.9 per cent fall in net profits in September 2019 quarter compared to the previous June 2019 quarter’s fall by 0.3 per cent.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

As India’s slowdown saga continues to pinch, India Inc’s capital expenditure has been shrinking, its net profits slowing down and its debt pile growing.

Data based on a survey of more than 3,000 listed firms by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that non-financial firms had a 14.9 per cent fall in net profits in September 2019 quarter compared to the previous June 2019 quarter’s fall by 0.3 per cent. In contrast, it had risen by 2.3 per cent rise in the December 2018 quarter.

Similarly, total income of these firms contracted by 5.6 per cent compared to September 2019 quarter as compared to a healthy 17.4 per cent growth in December 2018 quarter. "Corporate incomes and profits are contracting and in many cases sinking into red, it simply shows that the slowdown in the informal sector has spread far deeper into the organised sector," said Prof. Biswajit Dhar, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

However, other analysts said that the figures have to be studied in a more disaggregated form. “It will not be uniform, much of the weighing down would be on account of real laggard sectors like telecom and textiles,” pointed out Aridam Guha, economist and partner, Deloitte India.

Interestingly, corporate expenditures have also fallen. It contracted by 5.9 per cent in the September 2019 quarter compared to a growth of 17.4 per cent in the December 2018 quarter, a sign that corporate have been cutting costs to remain profitable.

However, far more worrying is capital expenditure on new projects has dropped to Rs 1.14 trillion in September 2019 quarter compared to Rs 3.09 trillion in the December 2018 quarter, which represents a virtual halving of expenditure on new projects. 

While spending on completed projects has  dropped to Rs 0.71 trillion in the September 2019 quarter compared to Rs 1.36 trillion in December 2018 quarter. The data by CMIE seems to suggest a remarkable lack of appetite among corporate leaders for investing in tough times. "This is a sign of real worry as lower capex means less new future streams of revenues and less future employment generation," said Guha.

At the same time borrowing by these firms went up by 6.7 per cent in September 2019 quarter, that added to the overall debt but was at a significantly slower rate than 12.6 per cent in the March 2019 quarter.

