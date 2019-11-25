Home Business

Reliance Communications lenders reject chairman Anil Ambani’s resignation

Reliance Communications’s committee of creditors met on November 20 and expressed a unanimous view that the resignations cannot be accepted.

Published: 25th November 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Reliance Communications (RComm) chairman Anil Ambani along with four other directors had stepped down from the company, lenders of the bankrupt firm have dismissed the move asking the directors to “cooperate in the corporate insolvency resolution process”.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, RComm said that the committee of creditors (CoC) met on November 20 and expressed a unanimous view that the resignations cannot be accepted. “...It is being duly communicated to the directors of RComm that their resignations have not been accepted and they are advised to continue to perform their duties and responsibilities as the directors and provide all cooperation to resolution professional in the insolvency resolution process,” it noted. 

Other directors who have tendered their resignations are Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar. The move comes even as lenders to the telecom company are looking to sell RComm assets while the firm is now being managed by a resolution professional. 

RComm has been officially declared bankrupt due to its inability to repay the debt. Ambani and his group companies — holding 10.48 per cent in RComm at September end — are, however, still part of the promoter group companies. Over 46 per cent of the shares is pledged with lenders, according to BSE data. The beleaguered firm owes over Rs 50,000 crore to lenders, with little recovery in the pipeline.

RComm has put all its assets for sale, including spectrum holding of 122 MHz that the company before insolvency proceedings estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore, towers business for Rs 7,000 crore, optical fibre network Rs 3,000 crore and data centres worth Rs 4,000 crore. 

The CoC has decided to open the bids for RComm assets on November 25 and Reliance Jio is likely to buy the assets of the stressed company after Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has withdrawn its bids given that its balance sheet is already stretched with a liability of Rs 23,450 crore after assessing the adjusted gross income (AGR) dues. 

If Mukesh Ambani picks up the assets under the IBC proceeding, the valuation of the deal also is likely to be much lesser than Rs 25,000 crore he had promised two years ago, said an independent investment advisor. In the quarter ended September, the company posted a huge loss of Rs 30,142 crore, over a paltry turnover of less than Rs 400 crore, after provisioning Rs 28,314 crore for licence fee and spectrum usage dues following a recent Supreme Court verdict on calculation of AGR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Communications Anil Ambani RCom committee of creditors Anil Ambani resignation Chhaya Virani Manjari Kacker
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp