Sensex gains over 500 points, Nifty crosses 12,000-mark

By Online Desk

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged around 370.78 points to hit its life-time high of 40,857.73 on Monday afternoon. While telecom major Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5.69 per cent, followed by Tata Steel that rose 4.74 per cent, Vedanta 2.81 per cent, IndusInd Bank 2.49 per cent, HDFC 2.40 per cent, Maruti 2.20 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 2.12 per cent and Kotak Bank 1.95 per cent.

Also, heavy selling in HDFC and Reliance Industries helped in the rise of the 30-scrip index, together accounting for a gain of 140 points on the index.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty climbed to 12,051.80 and was just 52 points away from its lifetime high of 12,103, reached last June. Various sectors like banks, auto, metal energy and infrastructure saw heavy selling in their stocks.

Top gainers on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Grasim, trading between 2.72 per cent and 5.10 per cent higher.

However, shares of SpiceJet fell by up to 3 per cent on Monday amid reports that the company faces a liquidity crunch and is planning to raise Rs 750 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The scrip of the low-cost carrier declined 2.92 per cent to Rs 106.30 on the BSE.

According to traders, domestic benchmarks followed global equities which were enthused by fresh optimism over a trade truce between the US and China amid reports that an initial deal may be signed by the end of this year.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading up to 1.50 per cent higher. Stock exchanges in Europe also opened on a positive note.On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally against the US dollar to 71.69 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21 per cent to USD 62.50 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)