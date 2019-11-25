Home Business

Sensex gains over 500 points, Nifty crosses 12,000-mark

While telecom major Bharti Airtel was up by 5.69 per cent, Tata Steel, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Maruti and Hero MotoCorp gained heavily.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Stocks, Sensex

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged around 370.78 points to hit its life-time high of 40,857.73 on Monday afternoon. While telecom major Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5.69 per cent, followed by Tata Steel that rose 4.74 per cent, Vedanta 2.81 per cent, IndusInd Bank 2.49 per cent, HDFC 2.40 per cent, Maruti 2.20 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 2.12 per cent and Kotak Bank 1.95 per cent.

Also, heavy selling in HDFC and Reliance Industries helped in the rise of the 30-scrip index, together accounting for a gain of 140 points on the index.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty climbed to 12,051.80 and was just 52 points away from its lifetime high of 12,103, reached last June. Various sectors like banks, auto, metal energy and infrastructure saw heavy selling in their stocks.

Top gainers on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Grasim, trading between 2.72 per cent and 5.10 per cent higher.

However, shares of SpiceJet fell by up to 3 per cent on Monday amid reports that the company faces a liquidity crunch and is planning to raise Rs 750 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The scrip of the low-cost carrier declined 2.92 per cent to Rs 106.30 on the BSE.

According to traders, domestic benchmarks followed global equities which were enthused by fresh optimism over a trade truce between the US and China amid reports that an initial deal may be signed by the end of this year.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading up to 1.50 per cent higher. Stock exchanges in Europe also opened on a positive note.On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally against the US dollar to 71.69 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21 per cent to USD 62.50 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE SENSEX Nifty NSE Airtel SpiceJet
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp