Subhash Chandra resigns as Zee Entertainment Chairman

NEW DELHI: Twenty-seven years after ushering in India’s first private television channel, media baron Subhash Chandra has exchanged his chairman’s hat at Essel Group flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises for another. That of a non-executive director and ‘mentor’.

The move comes just a week after the Essel Group sold all but around 5% of its stake in ZEEL to financial investors as part of its ongoing efforts to pay back its lenders. ZEEL’s exchange filings note the move is in line with Sebi’s recent mandate that the chairman of a company cannot be a relative of the MD or CEO.

The deadline for compliance is April 1, 2020. While there is speculation that the whittling down of Essel’s stake in ZEEL could lead to Chandra and family losing management control of the firm, Chandra’s son Punit Goenka remains MD and CEO of ZEEL. Chandra, too, will continue to be a non-executive director.

The company has also rejigged other board positions, with three new independent directors — R Gopalan, Surendra Singh and Aparajita Jain — appointed in lieu of two independent directors and one nominee director of Essel Group. The newly reconstituted board will now have six independent directors and only two members from the Essel Group.

A separate press release from ZEEL throws some light on what Chandra’s new role at the company may hold for the media industry pioneer. “While (he) stepped aside from the Chair, he also expressed the desire to step aside as a board member,” said ZEEL.

However, the Board had persuaded him to “not only continue as a board member but also to be the ‘mentor’ to the executive management and its MD & CEO”.

ZEEL’s management added the reconstitution of the Board was to "provide a strong signal to the existing and new institutional investors who have recently reposed their faith in the intrinsic value of the Company, by investing Rs 4,770 crore. "

Essel Group on November 20 had announced it would sell a 16.5 per cent stake in ZEEL to financial creditors, bringing its stakeholding down to around 5 per cent.

Gopalan, 67, is a former bureaucrat who served as finance secretary. Surendra Singh, 63, is a retired police officer, and Aparajita Jain, 39, is a contemporary art professional. “The board also intends to onboard members who would bring additional skill sets including digital transformation,” said ZEEL.