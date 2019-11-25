Home Business

Tesla has received two lakh orders for its Cybertruck: Elon Musk

The company's website shows that an immediate payment of USD 100 is required to reserve an order for the Cybertruck.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:41 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Despite a chaotic launch and broken glass, Tesla has received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup called "Cybertruck" that starts from USD 39,900.

In an earlier tweet on Saturday, Elon Musk wrote that the company has received 1.46 lakh Cybertruck orders so far, with 42 per cent choosing dual, 41 per cent tri and 17 per cent single motor and tweeted again on Sunday saying "200K" -- referring to the number of orders.

The company's website shows that an immediate payment of USD 100 is required to reserve an order for the Cybertruck. The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

The base version of the truck starts at USD 39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at USD 69,900. The most expensive version of the truck, the Tri Motor AWDrive will be able to carry 3,500 pounds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

It comes with six seats and features armoured glass and ultra-strong panels that are made of the same alloys found on spacecraft. Production of the tri-motor variant of the cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2022, Tesla said.

Earlier Musk's net worth reportedly plummeted 6 per cent, bringing it down by USD 768 million in a single day after a metal ball crashed down the unbreakable glass of his Cybertruck during its launch event.

At "Cybertruck" unveiling, Musk asked the company's lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to demonstrate the strength of the "Armor Glass" by throwing a solid metal, baseball-sized ball at the window, but surprisingly the glass broke when the ball was overarmed into it.

