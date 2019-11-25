Tips on individual saving in tough financial times

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In today’s slowing market, individual savers are under new kind of pressures — on the one hand their cost curve or the cost of living is going up making new demands on their income, on the other hand, they need to save more possibly for an early retirement or a better retired life.

How does one balance the two very contrary pressures? It is obviously a very difficult job. However, fund managers and experts in the field say that this contradiction has to be resolved and in favour of savings if you wish to have golden sunset years.

Controlling the cost curve

Many individuals find it difficult to control spending even when their incomes go up. This is called an increasing ‘marginal propensity to consume’ in an economist’s jargon. What it simply means is that these people tend to spend more as their income goes up. Others too find it tough to save given constant increases in their costs.

The way out is to find out what heads the expenses are under and then to find out which expense can be dispensed with. Every individual wants a better life but that can be had by smarter control on spending. Can the individual family live in a two-bedroom apartment instead of a three-bed one? Can the purchase of the new car be delayed? Does one really need to eat out thrice a week? These are questions, which need to be asked, while drafting out a spending plan.

“Cost control for is as important for an individual as it is for a firm,” points out Sudipto Bose, a former PNB banker and an independent wealth management advisor.

Force yourself to save

Every saver needs to decide how much they need to save monthly for certain goals and make this amount non-negotiable. Just as an EMI payment has to be set aside for the dream flat or house by an individual (that too constitutes a saving and not just a tax shelter), fixed amounts should be set aside for placing in recurring deposits, public provident funds, Gold ETFs, life insurance or MF SIPs or other instruments, which an individual may decide upon. Compromises are possible on expenditures but shouldn’t be made for savings.

Set savings goal

While saving, individuals need decide on a goal. How much money is needed when they retire to live comfortably? Goals are then easier to set and live up to. “Goal setting and adhering to theses self-established targets is obviously the more meaningful way to save. Haphazard saving works only for geniuses,” stresses Bose.

Top up

It’s best for people to up savings whenever possible. As the future is never clear. Retirement may come early, medical needs or a family requirement can always crop up. One way to top savings is when a certain mortgage payment on say a house or a car, which a person bought comes to an end.Instead of splurging this extra cash every month, it is best to use it to add to one’s savings. Many people who receive bonuses do not spend the entire sum. They use it to top up their savings again.

Save on taxes

Wherever possible save on taxes. There are a number of products on which an individual can save taxes. Be sure to use them. Be sure to also claim tax rebates wherever allowed — for instance on children’s education, medical treatment, disability etc.

Delay retirement

Even after retiring many opt to work on, either in the same firm or in a different place or even different profession. The whole idea is to allow their retirement kitty expand while they continue a certain lifestyle.

The longer one manages to delay the sunset years the larger the pension earnings one can draw upon, on actual retirement. While one shouldn’t work till one drops, it is possible to choose easier jobs post retirement.