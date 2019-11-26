Lamborghini's Lambo V12 to enable virtual driving in 2020

By Express News Service

Italian carmaker Lamborghini has brought out a highly visionary concept car Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo, ahead of the World Finals of the 2019 FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships taking place in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Designed as a tribute to late Ferdinand Piech, an engineer who transformed Volkswagen into the world's largest carmaker, Lambo V12 is a surefire way to whet the appetites of both gearheads and gaming aficionados. To be sure, the concept car is only for those wanting to drive it while playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport on Sony PlayStation 4, where it will be virtually available from spring 2020.

The design builds on historic Lamborghini design DNA with mind-boggling features dedicated to sophisticated aerodynamics: a large wing housing a significant Y-tail light dominating the rear, the main body disconnected from the fenders, hexagon-inspired theme in the side windows inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal from 1968, and the typical Lamborghini Y-signature for both front and rear lights. It also emphasises a single-seater layout which, in its virtual form, uses the powertrain from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

Carmakers, typically, unveils concept cars to showcase new styling and new technology. They are often teased at motor shows to gauge customer reaction to new and radical designs that may or may not be mass-produced. A visionary concept also requires an interior design ahead of its time.

In Lambo V12, the driver enters the cabin like a jet fighter pilot, from the front of the car. The main driving controls are located in the futuristic steering wheel and all driver information is virtually projected in front of the driver.

The whole mean looking thing weighs 819kg! Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini chairman, CEO, said, “Lamborghini is a young brand, and this is why we are here today to present our newest virtual vision in the form of a real model, with a highly futuristic and cool design to be enjoyed by the young generation of racing game and super sports car enthusiasts.”