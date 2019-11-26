Mahindra & Mahindra launches new variant of Jeeto Plus

By Express News Service

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has launched Jeeto Plus, a new variant of Jeeto platform in its mini-truck range, priced at Rs 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). Jeeto Plus comes with an increased payload capacity of over 700 kg and cargo length of 7.4 feet and a 10.5 litre fuel tank. It is a sub-one tonne LCV.

Jeeto Plus has a longer deck than its predecessor had, the company said, adding the advanced version of the mini truck also gets a warranty of 72,000 km or three years.

"With the launch of Jeeto Plus, Mahindra offers an excellent value proposition for its customers. In line with its brand promise of ‘Badi Gadi, Badi Kamai, Badi Kamoyabi’, Jeeto Plus enables the customers to earn more profitability and prosperity," said Satinder Singh Bajwa, business head, small commercial vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.