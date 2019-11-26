Home Business

Maruti Suzuki's 'Alto' hatchback crosses 38 lakh sales milestone

While the car has been India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years, the model crossed 30 lakh sales in 2016.

Published: 26th November 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto (Photo | Maruti Suzuki official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its popular entry level small car Alto has crossed 38 lakh sales milestone. Launched in 2000, Alto crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in 2008 and in 2012 it reached the 20 lakh milestone.

In 2016, the model crossed 30 lakh sales, the company said in a statement. It has been India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years, Maruti Suzuki added.

"Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy maneuverability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc, while maintaining the affordability," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

This year the company introduced BS-VI compliant version of the Alto with a fuel efficiency of 22. 05 km/litre, adding safety features such as air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake force distribution system (EBD), reverse parking sensor, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver to comply with new safety and emission regulations.

The model is currently available at a price range of Rs 2.89 lakh to Rs 4.09 lakh across variants with CNG fuel option.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Alto maruti Suzuki Maruti Alto sales
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp