Home Business

PSU banks hit by almost 2,500 fraud cases in first quarter, SBI leads the pack

Allahabad Bank topped the list in cases where the bank's own employees were involved in frauds.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

For representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Amid the recent fraud involving the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank which has affected its depositors very harshly, data has revealed that around 2,480 fraud cases involving an overall amount of Rs 31,898.64 crore has hit public sector banks during the first quarter of 2019-20.

During the period, SBI reported the most number of frauds (1197) with an amount of Rs 12,012 crores involved. It was followed by Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra involving a total reported amount of Rs 7617.71 crores in 759 cases.

Among the banks where its own employees were involved in fraud cases, Allahabad Bank topped the list with 87 cases. "Occurrence of frauds was enabled by lack of discipline in the financial system and lax credit culture," MoS Finance Anurag Thakur said in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister also said that a revised credit culture has been instituted with tighter rules for stakeholders, resulting in fewer such frauds. The minister added that efficient checks on PSU banks' NPA stocks have helped unearth such frauds in recent years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI bank frauds Ministry of Finance Allahabad Bank Anurag Thakur
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp