RBI imposes penalty on three co-operative banks

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday penalised three cooperative banks - Nesargi Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Krishna Pattana Sahakar Bank Niyamitha and Ron Taluka Primary Teachers' Cooperative Credit Bank Limited - for non-submission of returns under Section 27 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Krishna Pattana Sahakar Bank Niyamitha was fined Rs 40,000 while Nesargi Urban Co-operative Bank Limited and Ron Taluka Primary Teachers' Cooperative Credit Bank was fined Rs 20,000 each.

RBI said this action was in exercise of the powers vested in it under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (as applicable to cooperative societies) for non-submission of the returns under Section 27 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS).

The Reserve Bank of India said it had issued a show-cause notice to the banks, in response to which the bank sought personal hearing. "After considering the facts of the case and bank's representation in the matter, the Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that the violation was substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," RBI said.