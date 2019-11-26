Home Business

RBI imposes penalty on three co-operative banks

Krishna Pattana Sahakar Bank Niyamitha was fined Rs 40,000 while Nesargi Urban Co-operative Bank Limited and Ron Taluka Primary Teachers' Cooperative Credit Bank was fined Rs 20,000 each.

Published: 26th November 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday penalised three cooperative banks - Nesargi Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Krishna Pattana Sahakar Bank Niyamitha and Ron Taluka Primary Teachers' Cooperative Credit Bank Limited - for non-submission of returns under Section 27 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Krishna Pattana Sahakar Bank Niyamitha was fined Rs 40,000 while Nesargi Urban Co-operative Bank Limited and Ron Taluka Primary Teachers' Cooperative Credit Bank was fined Rs 20,000 each.

RBI said this action was in exercise of the powers vested in it under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (as applicable to cooperative societies) for non-submission of the returns under Section 27 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS).

The Reserve Bank of India said it had issued a show-cause notice to the banks, in response to which the bank sought personal hearing. "After considering the facts of the case and bank's representation in the matter, the Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that the violation was substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," RBI said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI fines Reserve Bank of India Nesargi Urban Cooperative Bank Ron Taluka Primary Teachers Cooperative Credit Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp