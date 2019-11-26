Home Business

Sensex retreats from lifetime high, ends 68 points lower at 40,821

While Nifty stayed above the 12000-mark, Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 4.34 per cent folowed by PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Published: 26th November 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Retreating from its record peak, market benchmark BSE Sensex ended 68 points lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid mixed cues from global markets.

After scaling its record intra-day high of 41,120.28, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 67.93 points, or 0.17 per cent, lower at 40,821.30. The broader NSE Nifty gave up its life-time peak of 12,132.45 and finished 36.05 points, or 0.30 per cent, down at 12,037.70.

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 4.34 per cent, followed by PowerGrid (2.26 per cent), Sun Pharma (1.75 per cent), M&M (1.67 per cent) and TCS (1.60 per cent). On the other hand, ICICI Bank rose 2.26 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.46 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.17 per cent and ITC by 0.52 per cent.

Analysts said though macros have still not turned positive and corporate earnings growth remains sluggish, investors are enthused by ample liquidity in the system driving transmission, gradual normalisation of risk appetite of banks, unsold housing inventory beginning to correct, PSU banks being recapitalised, NPA cycle peaking out and base becoming easier post December quarter.

Traders said that during the day, bourses pared all gains as investors booked profits at higher levels. Bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended higher, while those in Hong Kong and Seoul settled lower.

Stocks in Europe were trading on a mixed note. On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 20 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to 71.53. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to USD 62.73 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex NSE Nifty
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp