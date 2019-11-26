Home Business

Zee Entertainment​ shares sink over 7 per cent after Subhash Chandra's resignation

While the stock opened at Rs 340.50 and plunged 9.06 per cent to Rs 312.50 at BSE, the stock traded 9.13 per cent lower at Rs 312.40 on NSE.

Published: 26th November 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

subash_chandra_essel

Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra | Twitter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday plunged over 7 per cent after Subhash Chandra resigned as chairman of his flagship company, with immediate effect.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 340.50 and lost 6.97 per cent to close at Rs 319.70.Intra-day, it had plunged 9.06 per cent to a low of Rs 312.50.In early trade, the stock traded 9.13 per cent lower at Rs 312.40. Later on, it gained some momentum to settle 7.34 per cent down at Rs 318.55 on the NSE.

In terms of shares traded, on the BSE, spurt in volume was more than 1.24 times as compared to the last trading session. Over 30.38 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while six crore shares changed hands on the NSE. The company's market capitalisation was eroded by over Rs 2,300 crore to Rs 30,706.65 crore.

Media mogul Subhash Chandra on Monday resigned as chairman of his flagship company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), with immediate effect. "Chandra will remain the non-executive director of the company, which he founded in 1992," it added.

"The board accepted his resignation and noted that this is in line with the requirements of Regulation 17(IB) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which mandates that the chairperson of the board shall not be related to the managing director or the chief executive officer of the company," the firm said.

His resignation comes at a time when debt-ridden Essel Group is looking to further divest promoters' stake in the company to repay debts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zee entertainment Zee shares Subhash Chandra BSE Zee stocks NSE
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp