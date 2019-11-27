Ashok Leyland bags order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings for 1,750 buses

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings for 1,750 buses. This order comes closely on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings recently, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in lndia," Ashok Leyland COO Anuj Kathuria said.

However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the deal. "With this order, Ashok Leyland's order book for state transport undertakings has enhanced significantly," the company said.

Ashok Leyland is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India's largest bus manufacturer. The shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 82.70 a piece, up 2.41 per cent in morning trade.