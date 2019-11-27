Home Business

BSE, NSE issue framework for listing of commercial papers

Last month, SEBI asked exchanges to put in place necessary framework for systems and procedures for listing of commercial papers.

Published: 27th November 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have come out with a framework for listing of commercial papers, a move aimed at broadening investors' participation in such securities. Issuers can now apply for listing of commercial papers (CPs) issued on or after November 27, 2019, the exchanges said in two separate notices.

This come after the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in October asked exchanges to put in place necessary framework for systems and procedures for listing of commercial papers.

Under the guidelines, issuer who desires to list its CPs needs to send an application for listing along with the specified disclosures to stock exchanges. Companies, NBFCs, other entities with a networth of at least Rs 100 crore and any other other security specifically allowed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are eligible to list commercial papers.

Commercial Papers, by their very nature are short term money instruments and until now, have been regulated primarily by RBI. Listing of CPs will bring them under SEBI's domain as well, leading to a more transparent and better disclosure regime.

"Listed CPs on one hand will assist the issuers in meeting their short-term fund requirements and on the other hand will boost investors protection. Better investor participation can be expected in listed CPs as against unlisted ones, since they will be more governed and regulated," said Anjali Aggarwal Partner at Corporate Professionals.

According to NSE, issuer whose other securities are already listed on the exchange and seeking listing of CPs on the exchange for the first time, is required to include 'commercial paper' in securities applied for listing under "information about the company and securities forming part of uniform listing agreement along with a covering letter".

Commercial Paper is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and provides an additional instrument to investors.

CP can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of up to one year from the date of issue. CP are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflects prevailing market interest rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commercial papers BSE NSE
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp