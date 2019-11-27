‘Consumers more environment conscious while purchasing’

By Express News Service

Food and beverages firms have to rethink while branding their products as consumers increasingly becoming aware of the impact on environment and their well being. They are getting conscious of their buying decisions and are factoring the impact of products they purchase on the environment, according to a study by Tetra Pak.

“With environmental issues becoming more evident in daily life, our concerns about the impact on our health are also growing. Nearly 60 per cent of consumers globally now believe that their health and well-being are strongly affected by environmental problems,” the Tetra Pak research report said.

The report was done by Tetra Pak in partnership with global research firm Ipsos on the two most pressing issues on consumer demands: environment and health. According to the report, 56 per cent consumers think purchase choices they make for their personal health have an impact on the environment; 63 per cent think that environmental issues have an impact on their health.

It said that food and beverages (F&B) companies can use this awareness to communicate and connect with consumers in a better way by making their products and by products more environments friendly. “As one of the only industries that can connect the environment at a personal level to the individual, by also talking about health, F&B brands have an opportunity to drive change through the way they communicate with their consumers on these topics, to meet this growing and pressing need,” the report said.

The study identifies six consumer segments with different drivers and barriers and trust different sources for information, which the F&B companies can target to connect to them in different manner. “The implication is that a tailored approach is needed to communicate with the different consumer groups. While some seek fact-based information from scientists, others rely on input from friends and social media,”said Saumya Tyagi, director marketing, Tetra Pak South Asia.