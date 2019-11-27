Home Business

'No threat of recession in India': Nirmala Sitharman in Rajya Sabha

Sitharaman said that compared to both reigns of the UPA government, inflation was lower and growth higher under the Modi government.

Published: 27th November 2019 05:59 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Wednesday said the Indian economy may have slowed down but there is no threat of a recession.

Replying to a discussion on the economic situation in the country in Rajya Sabha, she reeled out numbers comparison between five years under Congress-led UPA-II regime from 2009 to 2014 and BJP's first term from 2014 to 2019 to say inflation was lower and growth higher under the Modi government.

No white paper on economy, new pension scheme on anvil for small farmers: Nirmala Sitharaman

FDI inflows in 2009-14 were USD 189.5 billion and the same were USD 283.9 billion under BJP rule in the following five years, she said, adding foreign exchange reserves rose to USD 412.6 billion under BJP from USD 304.2 billion in UPA-II. "Economic growth may have slowed but there is no recession, there can be no recession," she said.

