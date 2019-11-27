Home Business

Religare Fivest scam: Delhi HC sends ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh to ED custody till Thursday

Besides Malvinder, the court also remanded Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd, to ED's custody till November 28.

Published: 27th November 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh (File Photo | Naveen kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to conduct custodial interrogation till Thursday of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and another co-accused to confront them with voluminous documents and several witnesses in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Fivest Ltd (RFL).

Besides Malvinder, the court also remanded Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), to ED's custody till November 28. Justice Chander Shekhar set aside the trial court's November 23 order refusing to extend the ED custody of Singh and Godhwani and had remanded to judicial custody till December 7.

The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam. Malvinder and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

TAGS
Delhi High Court Religare Fivest scam Enforcement Directorate Malvinder Singh Fortis Healthcare
