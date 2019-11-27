Xiaomi set to introduce Mi Note 10

By Express News Service

The mega-pixel war among smartphone companies in the country is all set to reach another level as market leader Xiaomi is soon going to launch the Mi Note 10, its first 108MP camera smartphone. Presently, only a few smartphones come up with 64-mp sensor in India including Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70s and Realme XT, while 48MP has become a new norm among brands such as OnePlus and premium models of Vivo and Asus.

Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain on Monday in a tweet indicated that the tech giant is planning to bring a phone with 108MP camera to the country. Jain posted ‘108’ written in camera emojis accompanied by “IT’S COMING #108MP”. The tweet was later re-tweeted by Mi India’s official handle that added #108 MP IS COMING on its twitter account. The posts, however, do not mention when the device would be launched.

ALSO READ | Oppo steps up software localisation game with ColorOS 7

To recall, Xiaomi had launched CC9 Pro in China markets earlier this month with the 108MP Penta-lens. The same phone is sold as ‘Mi Note 10’ in the European market. Price of the premium phone is expected to be in the range of OnePlus’s flagship phone.Coming to the phone’s most important specification — its camera. The main camera has the 108MP sensor with OIS, while the 256GB model also gets a 8P lens. Other cameras include a 12MP telephoto lens, a 5MP secondary telephoto lens, a 20MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfie lover, the Mi Note 10 features a 32MP front camera.

The Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch curved full HD+OLED display up front and runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 11 on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi sold over 1mn Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi sold over 1 million units of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones in just one month. Redmi Note 8 carries a price tag of J9,999 (base), whereas Redmi Note 8 Pro costs J14,999