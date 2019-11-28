Home Business

ICICI Bank can double share price in 2 years: Morgan Stanley

According to analysts, improving asset quality, progress in loan growth, net interest margin and insurance premium growth are working in favour of the bank.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai

Logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai (File photo| Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The ICICI Bank stock on Thursday hit its 52-week high of Rs 518.60 apiece on the BSE after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said in a report that India's second largest private lender can double its share price in the next couple of years.

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday took an 'overweight' view on the ICICI stock, which in market parlance signifies that a particular stock will outperform others in its sector or in the market. "The stock has done well over the last 18 months, but at nearly 7.5 times FY21E core PPoP, valuation is still at a deep discount to private peers - and recent policy moves should provide a significant boost to multiples," Morgan Stanley said.

"Our new one-year target price is Rs 775 (about 55 per cent upside) and in two years the stock could be worth Rs 1,000 (about 100 per cent upside). We also raise our ADR target price to USD 21.50," the report added.

Among the factors that analysts say are working in favour of the bank is its improving asset quality, progress in loan growth, net interest margin (NIM) and insurance premium growth are the key value drivers for ICICI Bank.

Instead, a severe slowdown in the economy, slower-than-expected loan growth recovery and major volatility on news flow around the bank's top management are the key negatives.

ICICI Bank last month had reported a 27.94 per cent decline in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of 2019-20, due to higher tax expenses. The bank's net profit in the second quarter declined to Rs 655 crore from Rs 909 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The lender's tax expense during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,712 crore from Rs 347 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, on the back of one-time additional charge of Rs 2,920 crore due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax assets consequent to a reduction in marginal tax from 35 per cent to 25 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Morgan Stanley ICICI Bank ICICI Bank share price ICICI Bank stocks
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp