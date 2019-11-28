Jaypee Infratech lenders ask NBCC to offer more land with debt-free Yamuna Expressway​

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lenders of Jaypee Infratech on Thursday asked state-owned NBCC Ltd to offer more land with clear title and debt-free Yamuna Expressway, while homebuyers want compensation for huge delay in completion of flats, sources said.

NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty are in race to acquire Jaypee Infratech through insolvency proceedings. They submitted fresh bids on November 17 as per direction of the Supreme Court. A meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) was held here to negotiate with the two contenders.

In the meeting, sources said that bankers sought many clarifications from NBCC on its resolution plan and asked it to sweeten the bid. To settle an outstanding claim of nearly Rs 9,800 crore to bankers, NBCC has offered 1,426 acre land worth Rs 5,000 crore.

That apart, it has offered 75 per cent of 858 acre land, which has been pledged by promoter Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and is likely to be transferred back to Jaypee Infratech. Moreover, NBCC will share 50 per cent of the sale proceeds of benami or unclaimed flats.

From the sale proceeds, receivables from earlier buyers and any expenses related to tax/duties/ legal will be deducted. Yamuna Expressway, which connects Noida to Agra, will be transferred to lenders, but before that NBCC has proposed to take Rs 2,500 crore debt against the expressway for completion of over 20,000 flats in the next four years.

Sources said that during the meeting, bankers asked NBCC to provide more land with clear title and withdraw its offer related to benami flats and pledged land. Lenders also asked that the expressway should be transferred to them without any debt obligation, they added.

The NBCC official told bankers that their demand will be communicated to the top management. However, the NBCC official asserted that the public sector has already met all previous demands of lenders made in May, including the increase in land-debt swap deal to 1,426 acre from 950 acre.

NBCC board could meet tomorrow to discuss the demand and finalise its resolution plan. The deadline for submission of final bid is December 3. Homebuyers representative demanded that delay compensation should be paid to home buyers as promised by Jaypee Infratech.

The compensation for future delays should be as per realty law RERA. Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates, went into insolvency process in August 2017 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

Anuj Jain was appointed as an Interim Resolution Professional to conduct insolvency process and also manage the affairs of the company. In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. The CoC rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June this year.

The matter reached to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and then the apex court. On November 6, the Supreme Court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

As many as 13 banks and over 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the CoC. Buyers have nearly 60 per cent votes. For a bid to be approved, 66 per cent votes are required. Homebuyers claim amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore has been admitted.

Meanwhile, Suraksha Realty has offered 1,934 acres worth Rs 7,857 crore to lenders. It has proposed to bring in Rs 2,000 crore as working capital to complete construction in the next three years and will retain the Yamuna Expressway with itself. The Mumbai-based developer has proposed to complete flats in the next three years.