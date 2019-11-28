Home Business

Saudi Arabia and UAE discuss USD 70 billion crude refinery project in Maharashtra

The two sides discussed the initiative to develop the refinery and petrochemicals complex, which would secure the supply of 600,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Published: 28th November 2019 04:55 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) shakes hands with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) shakes hands with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi (Photo| AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discussed a planned refinery in Maharashtra that will cost at least USD 70 billion, a figure that exceeds the initial USD 44 billion estimate previously announced.

The new figure came from readout of a meeting in the UAE between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday evening.

The statement said the two sides discussed the initiative, first announced in 2018, to develop the refinery and petrochemicals complex, which would secure the supply of 600,000 barrels per day of Saudi and Emirati crude oil for India's market.

The project, which would be run by a consortium that includes Saudi Aramco and ADNOC, has yet to begin or secure land.

