Top Ways to Lower down Your Current Home Loan Interest Rates

By Online MI

FY 2018-19 witnessed a spike across the realty sector owing to escalated demands in the commercial and residential sectors. Subsequently, the sector is considered the 4th largest contributor to India’s GDP. Following up with this growth, predictions are being made about the probable demand for home loans to rise from its present 28% to 40% by 2025. It is well supported by both the attractive current home loan interest rates and proposition of hiked interest tax deduction by Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 3.5 Lakh.

A Quick Glimpse into the Housing Financing Sector

Rs. 25,000 Crore – Housing loan disbursement in 2018 for top HFC players.

3.5% - Housing growth rate on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

15% - Overall industry advance growth rate for housing loan companies in FY 18.

Much of this progress can be attributed to the increased affordability of housing over the lowered current home loan interest rates due to –

Stable property pricing.

PMAY and CLSS.

Add on to this the current chief change in housing loan sector – RBI mandates linking of home loan interest rates to an external benchmark rate, the MCLR. It presents potential homeowners and borrowers with the opportunity to enjoy the lowest home loan interest rates available on the financing market much more transparently.

A lower rate of interest is particularly beneficial in case of this type of mortgage loans where the borrowed amount and tenure are both large. Subsequently, borrowers need to pay a considerable installment amount that piles upon their current financial liabilities.

Tips to Lower the Rate of Interest on an Existing Home Loan

In an attempt to meet with chances of increased financial burden, borrowers can adopt multiple tips to reduce their home loan interest such as –

Tip 1: Choose a Shorter Loan Tenure

With shorter tenure, borrowers can save up on their total cost of credit by minimizing the interest amount. All that individuals need to do is avail a loan EMI calculator and tally the EMI based on their chosen tenure.

Tip 2: Make Higher down Payments

The interest of a loan is based on the principal part of a loan. In case borrowers opt to make a considerable down payment, they are required to avail a lower amount as loan and liable to pay a lower amount as interest. Substantial down payments also compel lenders to offer lower rates of interest.

Tip 3: Revise EMI Payouts Annually

Reputed lenders offer their borrowers with the provision to revise their EMIs every year. Subsequently, in case the borrower in question gets a hike or an increase in their income, they can opt to increase their EMI amount. Higher EMIs can either reduce the rate of interest or the tenure or both.

Tip 4: Opt for a Balance Transfer Facility

Reputed financers offer their add-on provisions of an easy balance transfer facility to help borrowers shift to home loans at a lower rate of interest. It helps the borrowers to continue repaying their loans at a lower rate of interest.

Consequently, reputed lenders like Bajaj Finserv offer their Home Loans that are PMAY compliant. These advances also come with other lucrative features that including property dossier, top-up loan, part-prepayment and foreclosure services, etc.

Prospect of Housing Loan Due to the Launched Rbi Interest Rules

Current updates on the interest rate of home loans to be linked to an external benchmark will have an extensive impact on the home loan industry. Such steps are a result of delayed updates on MCLR based home loans, post alterations in RBI’s repo rate.

While the vast difference in slashed down interest rates between that of the RBI and the financers brought in this resolution, it is expected to boost the housing finance significantly. Following up with this, individuals are predicted to consider this to the perfect time to buy the dream home.

While RERA safeguards their financial interest during the purchase of their house, lowered current home loan interest rates will bring in ease of repayment.