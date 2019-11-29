Home Business

Government to make e-invoicing 'compulsory' for companies with turnover of more than Rs 100 crore

According to revenue department sources, businesses with a turnover of Rs 500 crore or more are supposed to start e-invoicing from January 1, 2020 on a voluntary and trial basis.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bill, invoice, Receipt, Transaction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will introduce 'e-invoicing' system from January 1, 2020 in a phased manner for generating business-to-business (B2B) invoices on a voluntary basis and e-invoicing will become mandatory from April 1, 2020 for businesses with turnover above Rs 100 crore.

According to revenue department sources, businesses with a turnover of Rs 500 crore or more are supposed to start e-invoicing from January 1, 2020 on a voluntary and trial basis while businesses with a turnover of Rs  100 crore or more are required to do it from February 1, 2020.

“E-invoicing will become mandatory for both the categories starting April 1, 2020. However, it will remain voluntary and on trial basis even after April 1, 2020 for businesses having a turnover of less than Rs 100 crore,” said a source, revenue department. An e-invoice is generated on a portal and is verified by the government or a government agency. 

Once the invoice is verified, a unique identity number is issued, which acts as the invoice number. 
This invoice is then issued to buyers. An electronic invoice can do away with the need for both separate returns filed against the sale of goods and e-way bills issued for the transport of goods. With e-invoicing, the tax department can help businesses and taxpayers pre-populate the returns. This may also result in reducing reconciliation problems.

According to the revenue department, the aim behind the adoption of the e-invoice system is to make it convenient for taxpayers to file GST returns. To help small taxpayers adopt the e-invoice system in a smooth manner, GST Network, the entity that provides IT support to the GST system, has empanelled eight accounting and billing software.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E invoicing B2B services E invoicing system Department of Revenue
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp