Home Business

Hrithik Roshan faces flak for lack of diligence for endorsing 'Jolly Tulsi 51'

This is followed by the healthcare and then the personal care sectors, data revealed by the self-regulatory body said.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.

Actor Hrithik Roshan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan has been found to have done no due diligence while endorsing Jolly Tulsi 51, a healthcare brand, that has been found to be making misleading claims.

"There was no evidence provided to show that the celebrity (Roshan) did due diligence prior to the endorsement, to ensure that all descriptions, claims and comparisons made in the advertisement are capable of substantiation," a statement from Advertising Standards Council of India said.

ASCI, a self-regulatory body of the industry, said the brand's claim of increasing immunity and protection from diseases "was not substantiated with robust clinical evidence of product efficacy and is misleading".

The advertiser, promoting ayurvedic liquid extracts of five types of tulsi oil for increasing immunity and protection from diseases; did not provide product specific details, it said.

Companies in the education sector lead a list of those indulging in misleading advertising for the months of August and September, the Advertising Standards Council of India said on Thursday.

This is followed by the healthcare and then the personal care sectors, data revealed by the self-regulatory body said. The education sector accounted for a majority 259 of the 344 misleading advertisements, an official statement said.

In the education sector, C L Educate and Kish Academy were specifically identified as the wrongdoers for making exaggerated claims and also ASCIs Guidelines for Advertising for Educational Institutions and Programs.

In the healthcare sector Starkey Laboratories India and TA Majeed's Fair Pharma were found to be misleading by exploiting consumers lack of knowledge and could lead to widespread disappointment in the minds of consumers, it said.

"Consequences of misleading advertising are grave, not only for the public but also for advertisers as it damages their reputation and breaks consumers trust in their products," ASCI chairman Rohit Gupta said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Jolly Tulsi 51
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp