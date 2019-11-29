Home Business

NSE commodities segment gets recognition from CBDT, traders to get tax benefit

The approval will benefit traders in relation to trading in commodity derivatives segment of the NSE as the derivative income will be treated as business income.

Published: 29th November 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

National Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading bourse NSE on Friday said it has received the approval as 'Recognized Association' from Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for its commodity derivatives segment, a move that will give tax benefit to traders.

This comes after the exchange made an application to CBDT, which observed that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has complied with all the necessary conditions and thus accorded the approval, the bourse said in a statement.

The approval will benefit traders in relation to trading in commodity derivatives segment of the NSE as the derivative income will be treated as business income. Furthermore, all the benefits under the Income Tax provisions relating to business income including carried forward and set-off of losses will also be available.

The approval is required under the Income Tax Act which states that transactions in relation to commodity derivatives shall be taxed as business income provided the same has been done on Recognised Association. The recognition is subject to approval by CBDT and fulfilling specified conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBDT NSE Tax benefit NSE traders
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp