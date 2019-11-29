Home Business

Reliance Communications shares hit upper circuit for 6th time; gain over 42 per cent in 9 sessions

While the stock settled 3.85 per cent up at 81 paise on the BSE, the scrip advanced 5.26 per cent to Re 1 on the NSE.

Anil Ambani, Chairman of India's Reliance Communications

Anil Ambani, Chairman of India's Reliance Communications (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Communications hit their upper circuit for the sixth consecutive session on Friday amid reports that Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for the assets of the debt-ridden firm.

On the BSE, the stock settled 3.85 per cent up at 81 paise. The stock has gained over 42 per cent in 9 trading sessions. The scrip advanced 5.26 per cent to Re 1 on the NSE. The shares have hit upper price band on the stock exchanges. Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.28 per cent up at Rs 442.30 on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden Reliance Communications' telecom assets, including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre, according to an industry source.

Along with Bharti Airtel, VFSI Holdings Pte Ltd and UV Asset Reconstruction Company Limited have submitted their bids. "Bharti Airtel seems to be the highest bidder with bids of around Rs 9,500 crore. However, the final result will be known on Friday after the committee of creditors opens all the bids," the source said.

