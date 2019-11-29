Home Business

Required gold hallmarking unlikely to fructify by January 2020

Meanwhile, the government plans to set up 861 hallmarking centres to help more jewellers register themselves for the licence but this is currently in the pipeline.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, Jewellery

Representational image

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After years of rhetoric on the subject of mandatory gold hallmarking, the central government is finally set to notify the new regulation in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in a week's time.

Being a signatory to WTO, India is required to notify the trade body before introducing any mandatory regulation but plans to implement it by January 1, 2020 are unlikely to fructify given the lack of infrastructure, say officials.

“Even if hallmarking is made necessary, the process could take at least two years to be implemented across the country as there aren’t enough hallmarking centres,” said Anantha Padmanabhan, chairman, All India Gems and  Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). Its committee of hallmarking recently met senior officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and has proposed the roll-out happens in a phased manner so that the industry is not faced with any disruption in business. 

Meanwhile, the government plans to set up 861 hallmarking centres to help more jewellers register themselves for the licence but this is currently in the pipeline. Harshad Ajmera, an advisory committee member of Indian Association of Hallmarking Centres (IAHC) said, there are about 70-75 hallmarking centres around the existing manufacturing zones in India.

"But there are 2.7 lakhs jewellers who have not yet taken the hallmarking licence from BIS that accounts for 50 per cent of the total gold jewellery production,” he said, adding “...it takes only 1-2 months to set up a new centre so once there is a requirement, IAHC will cater to it,” he said.

BIS has also roped in Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to help digitise the hallmarking process where customers will be able to see the details of manufacturers and hallmarking centres. “This will happen in the next one year and will increase consumer confidence, thereby prompting more jewellers to adopt the standard hallmarking,” Padmanabhan noted. At present, 14-carat, 18-carat and 22-carat gold jewellery are required to be hallmarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Association of Hallmarking Centres World Trade Organisation Gold hallmarking
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp