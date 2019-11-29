Sensex plunges 336 points just below 40800-mark ahead of GDP data release

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday retreated from record highs as investors scrambled to book profits in recent high-flying stocks amid fears that India's second quarter GDP numbers may slip further.

The 30-share BSE gauge plummeted 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 40,793.81. The index swung about 466 points during the day. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty also settled 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent down at 12,056.05. On a weekly basis, the Sensex advanced 434.40 points or 1.07 per cent; while the Nifty rose 141.65 points or 1.18 per cent.

Investor sentiment during the week was mainly driven by positive news about US-China trade talks progress and continuation of measures by the government to boost consumer demand and economic growth.

The GDP data for the July-September period will be released after market hours on Friday. "Profit booking ahead of economic data and selling pressure in Asian peers due to risk of retaliation from China add volatility in the market. The recent rally has lifted the market to supreme valuation which may limit the headroom of key indices to perform well in the short-term. Consequently, investors are likely to shift focus for quality mid & small caps, which are likely to out-perform in the near term," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.50 per cent, followed by HUL that fell 2.37 per cent, M&M 2.12 per cent, SBI 2.03 per cent, Tata Motors 2.03 per cent and Vedanta 1.97 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and NTPC ended with gains. Sectorally, BSE energy, metal, auto, oil and gas, capital goods and FMCG indices fell up to 1.46 per cent.

While BSE telecom, realty, utilities and power indices rose up to 2.54 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.47 per cent. Investors turned cautious ahead of Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) growth data, as many economists feel that growth numbers will further weaken from the 5 per cent in Q1. They added that weak cues from global markets also weighed on market mood.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kospi and Seoul ended in the red as US law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong put a dampener on hopes of an early trade truce over tariffs.

Stocks in Europe were trading on a positive note. On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 12 paise against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 per cent to USD 62.77 per barrel in futures trade.